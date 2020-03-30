The PSG does not need Neymar and defeats to Lille

The Opinion

The Paris Saint-Germainwithout the brazilian Neymar, consolidated its leadership in France and scored a new victory on the Lille (3-1) in a match settled with goals from the argentine Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore and another one from the gaul Kylian Mbappe.

The team Unai Emery was higher than his rival, although the Lille squeezed everything he could until the final stretch. In the absence of four minutes, when PSG won 2-0, the Lille scored a worrying goal the work of the Dutch Anwar El-Ghaziit jumped on the field at minute 76 by Nicolas Pepe, which adjusted the scoreboard (2-1) and forced the parisians to react to avoid the risk of a tie.

Mbappe and Di Maria shared the decisive role from the beginning to the end of the shock, prolonged until the 94th minute, shortly after the French post a record to Mike Maignan to score the 3-1 final.

The PSG is now with 44 points, 12 more than the trio tracker, Lyon, Marseille and Monaco. This is the only one that has commitment, this Saturday at home against Troyes.

