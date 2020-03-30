There is an account instagram that was created with the mission to bring to light the secrets of the influencers at the time of taking a picture or recording a video and makes fun of them.

The user influencersinthewild, which already has 1.700.000 followers because of its particular grace that is to show how ridiculous it may seem to some preparations of those who live to add facebook likes to grow your self-esteem.

Many of these users make absurd practices or risk their life to make that image perfect, even some dare to do it at the edge of a cliff.

Stunts that are done to achieve a photo that sums many likes.



This obsession with adding facebook likes to increase the self-esteem and do business, is beginning to be slowed by the social network, even some countries have set in motion a series of trials in seven countries to hide them in order to decrease the anxiety generated by the social approval of some users.

Some of the crazy things that make for “the perfect photo”.



This modification to the app has already been tested in Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand and were not received in the best way by the users.

Jem Wolfiea young australian that has over 2.7 million followers and that publishes content related to food and physical fitness, accused Instagram of having removed a critical tool from the work.

Couples used to your baby for the photograph.



An opinion that does not share Tammy Hembrow, with 9.7 million followers is of the opinion that the modification of the social network does not affect the way in which it conducts its business.

The goal of Instagram is to create an environment that cares for the mental health of its users. Max Doyle, managing director of a marketing agency that works with influencers in Sydney, predicts that this measure will reduce the commitment of the content creators.

However, after that, the challenge will be for the marketing specialists, because they have to guide their attention to another element that is not the likes: comments.