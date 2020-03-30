The riffs that demonstrate that Jimi Hendrix is god of guitar

Great guitarists there are many. Legends of rock there are few, and one which occupies a privileged place is Jimi Hendrix .

African-american, James Marshall Hendrix was born November 27, 1942 in Seattle, United States . The son of a military man –then he, himself, would be–, it is one of the legends founding of the rock thanks to their powerful performances and domain of the guitar , qualities that led him beyond the musicians of his time.

Proof of your ability are the riffs that he created throughout his very brief career. These are their five best creations.

Red House

Song included on the first disc The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Are You Experienced?, shows the enormous potential of the guitarist african american had.

With ‘Red House‘, Hendrix shows his roots and also the incredible capacity that I had to convert a riff classic blues suddenly let flow in small and clean mini only.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Us5sfT17hws(/embed)

Little Wing

Perhaps less well-known than other songs. ‘Little Wing‘it is the jewel on the crown the second album of the band: Axis: Bold as Love.

The guitarist proves his or her ability to improvise on himself and rarely repeats the same riff; each time you touch change a tone or the scale to give richness to your sound.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuEzdBQXhW8(/embed)

All Along the Watchtower

One of the qualities of a good riff is its ability to be recognized almost instantly. The Rolling Stones and Black Sabbath you have it, Led Zeppelin has several and Hendrix has many more.

Simple but powerful, the riff of this cover to Bob Dylan what did: a) that it would be more known than the original, and b) that the song is identifiable to the first few seconds. Of step takes you on a blow to the liberals and psychedelic 70’s.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLV4_xaYynY(/embed)

Purple Haze

In this song from the first album of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, but of the edition of the united States, listening to a simple and forceful riff raw and full of distortion.

Although very basic, Hendrix gives its seal and is reinterpreted to himselfthat gives the volume to this song and holds it from beginning to end; keeping you trapped.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJunCsrhJjg(/embed)

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

It is the reason why we created the wah-wah pedal. A pioneer in introducing the use of this effect in the rock, Jimi creates one of the riffs more recognizable and catchy of the history of the rock and that’s already spent 50 years. A riff exotic that trickles down the ear and is converted into a single raw.

Without doubt a sample of the virtuosity that characterized it in the last two years of his brief career; psicodelía, sounds heavy and nods to the progressive rock that made Hendrix a legend of the founding of the rock.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqLEg0MsSMQ(/embed)