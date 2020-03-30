The Rolling Stones announce a new tour for US and Canada; it will consist of 15 dates | TRIBUNE

United States.- The morning of this Thursday, the representative of the iconic rock band The Rolling Stonesreported that this would return to the stage with the tour titled the tour No filter tour.

This tour will consist of 15 dates, which will begin from next May 8 in San Diego, California, and culminate with the July 9.

It was through their social networks that the interpreter of Satisfaction they pointed out the route that would take them to cities such as Vancouver, Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte, Tampa, Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

It’s a new year, a new decade and we are delighted to announce a new tour Rolling Stones No Filter 2020 USA/CA,” posted the band.