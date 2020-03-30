The secret of the movie “Selena” and Jennifer Lopez

The secret of the film “Selena”. Jennifer Lopez of “Selena” in a mysterious tragedy. Thanks to the movie of your artistic career began in the United States.

The film debuted in the year 1997 and the year 2020 is equivalent to 23 years after it came to light, receive millions of dollars in the cash register.

Victoria was the scene in “The stepmother” and the viral is in front of COVID-19

Maribel Guardia, presumed to be his sister, 80 luce girl

This 31. March 2020 fulfilled its 25th anniversary luctuoso of the singer Selena Quintanilla, you always come to light, more and more details to this tragic death.

His murder at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, who is the President of his fan club and Director for its boutiques, was shook to the public.

Two years after the death, also known as “La Reina del Tex-Mex” was in the biographical film of his life.

It was directed by Gregory Nava starring Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos and Constance Marie.

Jennifer Lopez of “Selena”, and between the secret

Thanks to this film, Jennifer lopes Lopez received a MTV Movie Award for Best actress in revelation, interpreted by the singer of “Forbidden love”.

But only a few people know, the film was shortly after the death of Selena, under the supervision of his family.

Also, when casting for the role of “La Reina del Tex-Mex” found more than 20 thousand Actresses and young Latin, is still the big winner is Jennifer Lopez, who was not yet famous.

Also, it is disclosed that names like Salma Hayek, Bibi Gaytan and glory of the cross. The latter was known as the double of the deceased singer, but not the way to the casting, because her body was found in a dumpster in Los Angeles.

She died, strangled by Corrie Robienso, who set you on fire, if the body of the occisa, fact, shocked, that the latinos in Los Angeles. In 1999, at the age of 28, he was left to life imprisonment without the possibility of the probation, he had a long history of violence and sex.

Gloria de la Cruz was in the community of The river in the vicinity of Oxnard, California. He was last seen on the night of the 21. in april 1996, and their bodies will be burnt, took place on a different day.

The researchers noted that Corrie Robinson and the glory of the cross had a relationship:

“Raped in the garage of their grandmother in Oxnard, and then strangled, before her body in the trunk of the newspaper the Los Angeles Times reported a car and handle according to Los Angeles”.

When the body is put it in the waste bucket brand:

“The body Of the cross was so burned that it took 17 days to identify”.

After the search of the alleged murderer, was finally, in January 1997, arrested and convicted, because the biological evidence such as DNA.

You can follow us on Facebook Opinion Entertainment.

And if you want to see more entertainment news click HERE.

With information for The trade.