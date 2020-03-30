These are the 10 streamers who have won on Twitch in the last year

LittleLoans, a company specialized in analysis of market, has released a few minutes ago your list “The 2020 Gamer Rich List“ in that review the streamers that ms have won thanks to their subscribers on Twitchthe platform for the direct property of Amazon.

To compile the list LittleLoans has taken into account plain and simple the money that comes to these creators of content from the subscriptionsnot taking into account, therefore, other revenue such as sponsored content or donations, to give but two examples. To perform the calculations the company has used the platform TwitchTracker to find the number of subscribers monthly of each one of the streamers, figuring out also each type of subscription (there are three levels 5, 10 and 25 dollars) and taking into account that 70% of the subscription income going to the streamers while the remaining 30% is for Twitch.

Below I leave you with the list of 10 streamers that ms money have been achieved thanks to their subscribers which is headed by Nickmercs that has managed to pocket in the last year more than million and a half dollars for this goes:

1. Nickmercs – 1,516,358$

2. Tfeu – 1,414,518$

3. TimTheTatman – 1,378,412$

4. DrDisrespect – 1,189,073$

5. MOONMOON – 1,172,007$

6. xQcOW – 1,186,742$

7. Summit1G – 1,104,044$

8. AdmiralBahroo – 1,134,809$

9. DrLupo – 993,468$

10. MontanaBlack88 – 824,737$

Thus, in the study of LittleLoans also we offer other fun facts like that the streamer with ms fans and ms annual subscriptions is Tfeu while the content creator with the ms subscriber is currently xQcOW. We have also found that the first woman in the ranking is the polmica Amouranth in the post 34 and that the Spanish Rubius is in the position 45.

Twitch is still leader but loses figures and YouTube grows

Just a few das I have a piece of news that Twitch follow being the platform leader of the streams despite the fact that bean market hours views during the last quarter of 2019 while YouTube Gaming Live bean managed to grow at the end of the year, something that will probably brighten to Google.

This each of Twitch is likely to be due, among other things, to the loss of talent that has suffered during the past few months that has seen their two streamers ms important, the Ninja and Shroud, have decided to sign for Mixer, the platform streams of Microsoft.

