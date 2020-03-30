This cosplay makes Mimikyu look more terrifying than the original

Many are the fans who by the cosplay take all those characters, mainly from animes, real life, with great characterizations that are usually based on models with tints human. Now an artist has opted for a Pokémon, and one quite peculiar, to perform its cosplay.

Mimikyu, the Pokémon type ghost which was presented for the first time in Sun & Moon in the seventh generation of the monsters-of-pocket, is one of the creatures that have called the attention among the latest designs that have been created, and it is that, despite their bizarre appearance type Pikachu turns out to be a Pokémon something tender.

In addition to shade from the sun, Mimikyu uses his disguise to be able to make friends and to please most Pokémon, but without a doubt, the cosplay performed by the user of Instagram @patchwork_cosplay shows us that in real life this creature could be a quite terrifying.

“I love this costume.. haha I always receive many comments”.

As you can see in the image, the cosplay this very well-made, and is that the artist has been fairly accurate with each of the details that you have on the guise of the Pokémon keeping all of that essence type scarecrow style Pikachu. Perhaps the only detail is the height that has the character with the characterization, since in the universe of the monsters of pocket creature has not of measure or half a meter.

It is quite curious to see a cosplay of Pokémon because that could be a bit complicated trying to look like some creaturerather , it would have to be done a version a both humanized as we saw a while ago with an amazing characterization of Sirfetch’d performed by Jessica Nigri who also has their own version of Mimikyu and other Pokémon but with a style somewhat exotic.

What did you think of this cosplay? Would you like to see more characterizations of Pokémon?

