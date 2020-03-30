Top 5 COSPLAYERS more sexy time

Cosplay being the art of dressing up as a fictional character that can come from a anime series, comics, video games and even moviesit brings with it a large community of fans and people who are dedicated to do this in a professional manner, where even the women tend to interpret a male character by presenting the various androgynous features.

Using social networks as profiles on Instagram, these girls cosplay keep posting your new work of characterisation, each one surpassing the previous, what finally made you knew this list that are considered the best within this popular culture today.

These are the 5 girls cosplay sexy of the moment:

Reika Arikawa

Cosplayer professional a native of Japan, and fashion designer who has managed to dedicate himself a hundred percent to this art, since not only her style of cosplay is considered perfect, since the characters that Reika characterized have to share a trait similar to it. As he has played female and male characters with a look full of makeup, costumes and even performance.

Salviani Laura

Also known as “Nikita Cosplay”, is a cosplayer French that has not stopped the cosplay since 2006. He represented France in the World Cosplay Summit 2008 and 2010, managing to stand out with a stunning resemblance to that of the characters he plays.

Jannet Sorekage

Being a member of the Russian group Incosplay, Jannet Sorekage it has gained a lot of popularity in designing all kinds of wigs and accessories to lovers of this art. Not by something is considered one of the best, taking into account that also does cosplay of characters male and female.

Elle Cosplay

Formerly known as Frinda Friskbeing native of Canada is dedicated to the cosplay have a degree in theatre. She created the cosplay that uses and dreams of becoming a professional model, it should be noted that the young man looks all kinds of female characters that entallan their sensual attributes.

Jessica Nigri

Finally, we have a cosplayer born in Nevada, who currently is known for frequent large conventions in the united States and being characterized Juliet Starling “Lollipop Chainsaw”. The variety of characters make it a cosplayer recognized in the geek community.

