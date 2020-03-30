Twitch again suspended streamer, this time for doing cosplay of Chun-Li ” Hero Network

Last week you commented on the suspension received on the part of Twitch towards the well-known streamer Amouranth by naked accidental, which finally ended being a suspension of three days to retrieve your channel. But once again, Twitch has dropped in the controversy, and is now the well-known streaming platform gamer has suspended the streamer Quqco, all of this for the reason of making cosplay of Chun-Li from Street Fighter in one of their direct.

Quqco is renowned for wearing different cosplay during

their transmissions, and the reason for the suspension given by Twitch was the “show

or suggest sexual content”, which has not ceased pursuant to the streamer,

who shared their discontent on Twitter.

The streamer also told the portal Kotaku that she had bought a size larger than your cosplay for this was not so tight and short in the part of the bottom of the thighs, and so avoid passing them to carry the policies of Twitch about the dress code, but finally I end up being suspended anyway through the platform. Adding also that “The opening of this dress has a cut lower than some shorts for running that I have”.

But what really annoys the community of Twitch today is the censorship that has set the platform to different types of content, which is several times questionable decisions and punishments given.

It should also be noted that it is not the first time that Quqco suffer a suspension of this type, since a few months ago the streamer was suspended after making a transmission wearing a cosplay of Mai Shiranui, the character of the game the King of Fighters.

Finally, the streamer has shared that he believes that both the above suspension as the recently suffered were the work of an organized group of trolls, which coordinates to report en masse every time they have opportunity. Only do is waiting to lift your suspension.