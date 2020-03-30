We, of course! The taking of Katy Perry in the middle of the quarantine was to talk about it,

Katy Perry was the trend announced in the recent weeks, your first pregnancy, product of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Since Instagram, where he has more than 92 million fans, the singer of Roar published, the progress of your condition and, it was reported that the precautions taken to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.

– In The News

A few days ago, Perry wanted to promote the new episode of American Idol, was taken out of the air, on the island of Hawaii, since a post card is moved to that time.

On the photo, Katy he wrote: Pre-quarantine vs quarantine-to-date. I hope that your plans in the house to include, to accompany me on an episode, which is nice and refreshing American Idol.

In the publication, the star of 35 years moving to los angeles two images. In the first summer wore dress floral print red, while the second is a selfie without make-up.

The post card the ex-wife of Russell Brand surpassed the 1.6 million, I’m almost 16-hour reception Desk, a trend that by providing you with their natural beauty.

In the section of comments, hundreds of fans and colleagues praised wins the People’s Choice Award so good that he this new stage.