Went out to run 17 years ago and never again appeared | Univision 62 Austin KAKW

Rachel Cooke went out for a morning jog on January 10 2002 through the streets of Georgetown in Texas and never heard of this young man of 19 years age. The family of the college student living in a heartache since then.

The sheriff of the county of Williamson, TexasRobert Chody, reported that an excavation in a rural area of Georgetown is part of the investigation in the search of Cooke although not revealed if it has found some data. Through a tweet stressed that they will continue to other tracks.

The criminal investigation on FM 971 and Toll 130 has been completed. Cold Case Detectives were investigating a lead regarding Rachel Cooke’s disappearance. Investigators are moving on to the next lead. pic.twitter.com/tjgAoxtCMV — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) December 19, 2018

In the place were the local police, FBI agents and Janet Cooke, mother of Rachel. “Anyone who has children knows that a father can never release them, regardless of the circumstances. I need to know where is my daughter, to know what happened,” he said.

No person has been arrested in connection with this case. Authorities offered a reward of 100,000 dollars to anyone who offered information on the disappearance of Rachel Cook at telephone number 1-800-CALL FBI.