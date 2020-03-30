What is issued is a luxury! Jennifer Lopez impress everyone with your beautiful mansion

The coronavirus has made the best of what many people, and in the celebrity world. Every day we see how the famous ” keeps closer in touch with his fans via the networks of the partners, as is the case Jennifer Lopez.

The singer has shared several videos and photos of what the quarantine in your home, we have to know you a bit. This has a living room, a cinema, an indoor Playground, a fitness center, a majestic garden and the pool.

It is clear that the actressto post a bit showing more of your home, how to entertain together in the family, different games to you, as it happens, is the quarantine.

In one of the many videos that will hang in their stories of Instagram, the famous star commented: “we can’t go, no restaurant, nothing, but the service and the entertainment are pretty good here,” he said.

Later fanaticada started to compare the house the dancer with the movie “parasites”. It is a material, label, Korean, where they show different scenes: a luxurious house with a huge swimming pool, very similar to you.

Without a doubt, the imposing manor house the composer is nice, but more attention to the relationship with all members of your family.

The hashtag is used the singer EN: #EstadASalvo and signals that it’s time to stay home and to stop to share in the family, and thus the contagion.