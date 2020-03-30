What’s next for the Avengers original after Endgame?

After a decade on screen, it is not easy to know that came the end of the Avengers as we know it. Following the premiere of Avengers: Endgamemany of the superheroes that worship will hang in the towel and will page.

Fortunately, the talent of the actors who gave life to the Avengers makes your agenda is never this empty. In the coming months, we’ll see you in new projects on the screen, with stories ranging from the terror to animation.

In addition, some of the Avengers original have left the door open to resume his role in the future. Although we love to see new generations to join this team, it would be exciting to see a cameo from our heroes consented to “pass the baton” to the characters that will introduce Marvel.

If you want to follow the track to the Avengers original, we tell you all about their upcoming projects Don’t you can lose!

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man)

In 2020, the actor will play the lead The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, a story about a veterinarian with the ability to speak with animals. In this tape you will meet with Tom Holland (Spider-Man), who will give life to a dog. In addition, it has a door on the third installment of the franchise Sherlock Holmes and a biopic about the scammer John Brinkley.

Chris Evans (Captain America)

At the end of 2019, the actor will appear in the thriller Knives Outthe historical drama The Red Sea Diving Resort and the horror story Jekyll. Also we will see in the mini series of Apple TV Denfending Jacob, about a father that is seen between the sword and the wall, when her son is accused of murder.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

This summer will see Chris joined with Tessa Thomson (Valkyrie) for the new version of Men in Black. In addition, be a mercenary in Dhaka and give life to the legendary fighter Hulk Hogan in a biopic directed by Todd Phillips.

As if that weren’t reason enough to get excited about, it is rumored that Chris Hemsworth he will return as Thor for the next phase of the Marvel Universe. Although not official, the actor has already declared that “who knows what the future holds and if they make prequels, sequels, or whatever, would be open to anything.”

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Still do not know many details about the new film Black Widow (you can read more details HERE), but Johansson has other big projects on the horizon. The actress coprotagonizará a tape with Adam Driver (Star Wars) and appears in Jojo Rabbit, a comedy of the Second World War, directed by Taika Waititi, who was in charge of Thor: Ragnarok.

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Ronin)

This year, we’ll see Renner in the animated comedy Artic Justice and in 2020 will return to the adaptation of the comic Spawn. But not we’re going to miss our archer favorite, because Renner will appear in the series of Disney+ Hawkeyefocused on Kate Bishop, the successor of the Avenger.

Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk)

The actor will play twins for the HBO series I Know This Much is True, to be released in 2020. Also we will see that in a drama about an environmental lawsuit and is rumoured to be in Newflash, a story about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

