Who are the streamers more important? [GALERIA]

2019 saw an increase in the number of streamers female that have gained notoriety mass to such an extent that his popularity reaches into the stratosphere, hundreds of thousands of followers, and this trend continues in 2020.

Despite the fact that the world of streaming is dominated by male figuresnow there are a number of women that rise on Twitch where they have a good chance of winning some money. In fact, right now there are nine streamers with more than a million followers.

From the cosplayingvideo games and ASMR, women are taking a more diverse range of content to the higher levels of the platforms of live streaming as twitch, facebook, and youtube.

In some cases, are becoming some of the streamers most discussed of the world. Have you ever heard someone mention the name Pokimane? Let’s see which of these streamers feminine that are at the top of the pile when it comes to subs and followers.

Also will tell you how profitable it can be to make transmissions for some of the most popular women on the platform Twitch.

Who are the streamers more popular?

The indisputable queen of Twitch in terms of followers is Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys. The young 23-year-old has a loyal following and also leads the way to the subscriber between the streamers with more than 4m subscribers on your channel.

In march 2020, Pokimane signed a new exclusivity agreement to remain in Twitch in the foreseeable future, and became the tenth channel in the history of the platform exceed 4,000,000 followers.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa and April ‘AriGameplays’ Garza Alonso have had a remarkable success in the last 12 months. His followers have skyrocketed recently to help them to overcome people like Kristen ‘KittyPlays’ Valnicek and Kathleen ‘LoserFruit’ Belsten.

Amouranth, who is also a famous cosplayer, has had success as a streamer of IRL, gaming and ASMR. She has been criticized by some in the community of transmission that they believe that their content is over-sexualized and has received multiple bans from Twitch. She crossed the million mark of followers on April 1, 2019.

AriGameplays it is another streamer very popular in Twitch. The mexican has a lot of followers in Spanish and mainly transmitted content of Fortnite. It was banned on the 18th of October, for the to stream content by “sexually suggestive”.

Meanwhile, Australian LoserFruit balances out your content Fortnite with the live broadcasts of Overwatch and Fortnite. She was one of the few creators of content that received their own masks on Fortnite as part of the series Icon, next to Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

KittyPlays he also specializes in Fortnite and constantly brings around 1,000 spectators to their live broadcasts.

WHO ARE THE STREAMERS FEMALE WITH MORE GAIN?

With more than 12,000 viewers on average in its live broadcasts in 2019, and a count subscribers more than 9,000, Pokimane is the wife with more income by transmission and far. Only their subscribers will generate more than $ 10,000 and your income advertising will be $ 4,000 to $ 5,000 per month.

Add to this their income from YouTube, where it has more than 4 million of subscribers, then you are seeing to $ 60,000 per month in total. This also takes into account the undisclosed amount that will have earned his new contract with Twitch, with a figure that is likely to be millions of dollars.

It has been estimated that AriGameplays is gaining a minimum of $ 2,000 per month income advertising and subscriptions, but the exact value could be higher.

Amouranth it is a little more difficult to solve because it is not revealed the amount of subscribers you have. You will earn a minimum of $ 1,500 in advertising revenue, according to audience average. A conservative estimate would see it reach $ 2,000 per month, but is likely to be much higher.

Keep in mind that these monthly earnings only take into account the money obtained from the transmission and not other sources such as sponsorship.

For more news from the world of esports as Dota 2, CSGO, LoL and other video games join us on our social networks Sweeper Esports in Facebook and Instagram.

Don’t forget to see the Barbon Gamer Monday and Wednesday 11:00 am on our screens YouTube and Facebook!