You never posaría so! They took Shakira from your angle of view rather restrained

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
18


With more than 25-year career, we all think that the Colombian singer Shakira should be used to it is, dealing with the paparazzi and people who expect to make photos of you, viral.

Today we have the photos uncomfortable that you with theft on his story had to… and that you are certainly the interpreter Inevitable it would not have fallen, never intentionally.

Topics



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here