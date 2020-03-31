Without borders: How Jennifer Lopez projected before the world, And how law has!

If there is someone who knows, do everything that is Jennifer Lopezwho has created with his charisma and talent only, conquer the stages of the world, but also the hearts of the audience.

The American singer has shown that there is no obstacle amilanarla, because your confidence in yourself has allowed him to get to where it is today.

– In The News

And so is the world: the real, spontaneous, successful, and Without limits! As described, in a talk show besides Oprah.

With the hashtag #motivation Monday Motivation (Monday), the interpreter Ring she shared a video in which he appears in conversation with the acclaimed tv presenter.

I think we need to understand and believe that we will do everything we want because we have no limits. The only limits are those that we said in our mind that are fiancee of Alex Rodriguez.

Adorned with a jumpsuit the color of mustard and the hair completely collected, the Diva of the Bronx he used his place as a guest in the Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour, about their experiences and encourage each other to overcome the other, the fears.

Their successes are a proof of this fervently, that the positive thoughts draw good things Jennifer Lopez is one of the most well-known artists of show business. And now, is that you still have time!