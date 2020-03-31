10 actors who were saved in the TERRIBLE Marvel movies

With the Sony, I have great hopes with The Spectacular Spider had-Man (2), but in spite of the good collection, the film did not live up to our expectations. It was the last adventure of Andrew Garfield as the head of the grid, before the characters in the MCU, and Tom Holland as a performer.

Emma Stone was a great Gwen Stacy in The Spectacular Spider proved It, and it will also be noted in the sequel. It was a great choice, to interpret, one of the main love interest of the heroes of the Marvel universe.

As incredible as it may seem to you, “the Hulk”, released in 2003, it was operated by the highly acclaimed filmmaker Ang Lee. The officer reached out to try and do something different with the Huge emerald, but as long as it had some good ideas, suffered from a lack of action and special effects, which were questionable even at the time.

It can be argued that all of the actors from the cast of “the Hulk” is a good one, as Eric Bana and Jennifer Connelly) and her performances were pretty decent. Those, he pointed out, however, Nick Nolte, plays the role of a crazy father of Bruce and David Banner, with energy, again, interesting.

Not started in 2011, “Thor” is just a bad thing. But it is one of the Chapter, you can forget and least is still loved by the MCU.

This is tried the first attempt of adaptation of Thor for Marvel Studios, and a blend of seriousness and humor, with mixed results. What is undisputed, however, the charisma of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, who has stolen the scene, not only in Me but also in the other Marvel movies of the month.

Iron man 2 didn’t let the critics were impressed, when it debuted in 2010. In fact, many thought that it was just more of the same.

It can also be said about Robert Downey Jr that she had done basically just repeated what I said in the first “Iron Man”, (but you brought it up with some new ideas on the phenomena of the future, and the like). The big news of the occupation was Widow Scarlett Johansson as the Black, taking in the scene for his style and mysterious, and the ability to work with the action scenes.

In the first two films of the X-Men have been assessed, but the same can’t be said about the last one. X-Men 3: The last stand cinema in the year 2006, with the help of the action sequences, exaggerated, and if you kill to many of the elements that made the first two great successes.

A big complaint from fans of the Marvel comics, has always been a lot of focus on the marvel comics of the Same name, and this applies, in particular, that X-Men 3: The last stand. But at least it does what it can: load the film in the back, where leadership is required.

Spider-man 3 was a collection of the extraordinary at the box-office, but was considered a disappointment for most fans. The excess of the villains, and the emphasis is on the selection, is really strange, no longer a part of the audience very uncomfortable.

On the one hand, an indication of what can be had of the Film, when the original plan, the film’s Director, Sam Raimi will be implemented, is the man of the Sand. Thomas Haden Church gave a performance in a surprisingly emotional, as a villain in the background, it was so bad.

Recently, it came up in a discussion about what the worst movie in the MCU, and it seems that Iron Man 3 is the most disappointing. This is clearly very subjective, but this is understandable: after all, it was promised, and Iron Man 3, and also served as a cold-water bath.

On the other hand, as we mentioned earlier that Robert Downey, Jr, it was quite repetitive, in a man-of-Iron-2, the same can not be said about the third and final part of the trilogy. Discover Tony Stark with post-traumatic stress disorder, tries to use humor to hide from his trauma and urban, Downey Jr, if it has reinvented the role, and their development up to the Avengers: deadline would not be nearly as convincing if it were not for his work on Iron Man 3.