5 things you didn’t know of Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa it has become a phenomenon, not only for having starred in a lot of productions for adults, but for daring to dabble in other areas of entertainment.

At 26 years, the girl boasts of having a large base of fans who follow in social networks. And if you’re one of them, you’re going to leave some curiosities that maybe you did not know the actress.

1. Her real name is Sarah Chamoun

He was born on the 10th of February 1993 in the city of Beirut in Lebanon under this name and adopted that of Mia Khalifa when he worked on productions for adults.

2. University studies

He moved to the united States in the year 2000 and majored in History at the University of Texas at El Paso.

3. Is christian

Grew up under the bosom of a christian family and has received threats of death by the State Islámino for his profession.

4. Its peculiar tattoo

You have tattooed on your arm the national anthem lebanese.

5. The first

Was the first actress Arabic film for adults, with a total of 26 films.