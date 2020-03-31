A divorce without a sad ending: the photo shows the great love between Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez ended their relationship in the summer of 2011but to the surprise of the world, the artists made their romance in excellent conditions and have maintained, their life together over the years, always with the welfare of their children Max and Emme. The celebs events, such as a large family, in which you have taken and your new pairs have been spotted.
The singer was spotted, as an example of the warmth and complicity of the pairs should occur, the well-being of their children, who were born in February 2008 and so it was to show interpreter My life a few hours ago.
On your account of Instagram, was born in New York city, Usa, has published a photo, which again showed the excellent relationship that holds with your ex-partner.
On the picture you can see the famous walk of the hand of his daughter of 11 years, the Emme, on what could be, an activity and training. The salsa looks up to her daughter and she makes a comment, while the girl and her mother stare at to your destination.
“Nothing but love between us”. @jlo (Nothing but love between us)”, was the message, wrote the singer of 51 years, accompany this delicate image.
The publication of hundreds of reactions in a very few hours has been divided generated. Up to the date received, 468.824 like Me, this is part of the music producer Tommy Mottola, the man, the Mexican singer Thalia.
The fans of the couple wrote their opinions about this beautiful meeting:
“The education is the best!”, “I love you”, “maximum”, “New fa”, “My favorites”, “beauty” and “Incredible example of how you should be great parents! I love your friendship and your commitment to your children is so important! ¡Your kids will have a lot of luck!”, some of the comments are swarming in the publication.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have been friends for a long time. Your first approach, as in 1999, worked happened in the creation of the theme Don’t love me.
But their love is institutionalized, many years later, when both of them were their respective relationships. “The Queen of the Bronx,” ended her engagement with actor Ben Affleck and the salsa finiquitó his marriage to ex-beauty Queen Dayanara Torres.
In June 2004, when the couple married in a private ceremony and a secret house of Jennifer in Beverly Hills.
It was in 2007, when Anthony and Lopez announced that they would be parents. Your children came on the 22 of February of the following year.
The couple announced its separation in July 2011 and finally parted ways in april 2012, in excellent conditions.
The singers have worked together on other occasions. In the year 2004 led to a topic Escápemonoson the data carrier included It was worth it Marc Anthony; in 2007, laid the song By riskand many years later, with the song Olvídame, and glue the round. She also acted in the film The singerbased on the life of salsa-Hector plate, the top reached.
She was also shown a part of the talent from him with the company Magnus Media. Through a press release, Anthony, so it is to add an “honor” and Lopez on the payroll artists, athletes and companies-presentation of the salsa.
“It gives me so much joy to have the opportunity in our creative exchange and again be able to be said of the musical heritage,” the musician, the source is puerto rican, said that his ex-wife, the latino culture is represented “in the world from the very first day”.
2016 staged a romantic scene during the ceremony of the Latin Grammy. The ex-partner, other agreements with Latin American music, the kissed, after JLo was presented to him by the recognition of the “personality of the year” to her ex-husband.
The audience was revolutionized, with shouts and applause. “I know very well,” said Anthony. “She’s like a sister,” he continued. The singer that they have not dedicated the award to “your children” and “all the people said to me,”.
For his part, JLo and said: “our journey and the artistic staff have learned and grown so much. Always a lot of things in my life: my mentor, a soul mate, to have a father. He is not the only a person of the year, but for the whole of life”.