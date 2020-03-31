After rumor of infidelity, Vicente Fernandez Jr confirms his divorce | FORUM

Mexico city.- In an exclusive interview with TVyNovelas, Vicente Fernández Jr confirmed that yes you are divorcing Karina Ortegón, however, said that this is not of problems for infidelity.

The son of don Vicente Fernández he explained that the decision was taken for him as for Karina because they both have dreams and different goals.

She has her dreams, and I also. I’m about to throw a disc, there will be a lot of travel, and the right thing is not to fail from one side or the other… And to paint things, we are closing the cycle as it must close,” said the singer.

Vincent stated that the divorce will be total maturity, ensuring that their relationship has always been “in holy peace and we want that to continue.”

I appreciate these almost 5 years of a relationship full of much learning, of much affection and great love, but our story ends this 2020″, added the entrepreneur.

It should be noted that the magazine TVNotas he stated that the ‘Junior’ was a man quite jealous and so Karina decided to split, along with that he discovered that he was cheating.