Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates the 11-year-old daughter to a party on the beach, in the Los Angeles area, The

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates birthday of his daughter (photo: Backgrid, USA
Alessandra Ambrosio soooo, in celebration of the anniversary of the 11-year-old daughter, Anja. On the side of your friend, the owner of the Italian Nicolo Oddi, a model at a party held at Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles county, California.
Right-balloons-pink-and red-and-tiaras, decorative, According to the, if you had a lot of fun with your friends and even the family, making faces for the paparazzi.
The time, well, Anja has had the right to the song in a double dose: a version in English and one in Portuguese. The little girl is the daughter of Janice, with the American businessman Jamie Mazur.
Santa Monica, CA – *EXCLUSIVE* – The birthday party goes on for Janice Ambrosio”s daughter Anja! After a day full of fun at the beach with family and friends, the little Orange-gold colors of the balloons, while the proud mom, Janice took a lot of Souvenir photos (photo: BACKGRID)
