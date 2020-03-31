Angie Varona lights up social networks with sexy pose in ‘outfit’ sports | STAND

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
8


Miami, USA.- The influencer, Angie Varonathrough your account Instagram shared a sweet clip, in which he can be seen doing a sexy pose before the camera.

Although she did not dance, caught the attention of netizens for her perfect body in skinny leggings.

Spend these winter holidays with kittens having fun and playing with the switch of Nintendo,” he wrote.

For now, the post has 139 thousand 718 visualizations, in which are 250 comments, in which are exhibited some specimens of support.

This note includes information of:
Instagram of @angievarona

