Angie Varona looks like your toned silhouette to the train in leggings | TRIBUNE

Miami, USA.- The source model cuban, Angie Varona, shared some motivating images in which he can be seen training with a few tight leggings.

In the clip shown at celebrity latina showing off his huge legs while performing a strenuous routine leg.

Finally regaining my pace after taking”, he wrote.

For the moment, your last post has 176 thousand 420 visualizationsin addition 524 commentsin which you manage to read various praise and compliments of fans.