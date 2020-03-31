Asunciónico announces to Lana del Rey, and The Strokes to 2020

The festival Asunciónico, which will take place the 31 march and 7 April 2020, announced this Monday the line up (the event program) with artists such as The Strokes, Lana del Rey, Martin Garrix, Fito Páez, Cage The Elephant, and The Lumineers. This time, the music festival will be held at the Jockey Club.

You will also be Natiruts, LP, La Vela Puerca, Front, Vintage Culture, ratones Paranoicos, Wos, Jota Quest, Wallows and Two Feet.

Among the local bands that will perform at the festival are Flou, Paiko, Kita Penalty, Salamander, Purahei Soul, The Cult’s Home, to Mauritius and the Cicadas, Dali, Mind, Native, Mocasinos, Funk’Chula and Super Turbo Diesel.

Elizabeth Grant, born in New York city (united States), better known as Lana del Rey, is a pop singer, songwriter and model. He released his first album in the year 2010 and carries six materials record published.

Meanwhile, indie rock band originally from New York released her first album in 2001. Formed in 1998, has as members Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond, Jr., Fabrizio Moretti and Nikolai Fraiture.

The first Asunciónico was held in 2015, the hand of G5Pro and DF Entertainment, with rhythms ranging from rock, going through the cumbia until you get to electronic music. This year, brought together artists such as Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Pablo Lescano and Jorge Drexler, among others.