Beyoncé and her daughter successfully with styles hand-in-hand at the premiere of ‘The lion king’

Disney has made an effort, that we drawings to us on the trip to the adventure films of our childhood embossed with the extension of customizations in the current version, some of its most famous bands. In recent years, many classics that have been revived in the halls of the hand of actors of flesh and blood, or-thanks to the wonders of the latest animation technology.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ag8i7Cw-ehE(/embed)

And the last bet, the company, ‘The lion king’, has all the ballots are in a new blockbuster. Especially if we take into account that account with a name that is alone able to move figures in million height: Beyoncé. The artist is responsible for bringing the voice to the character of Nala in the film, so yesterday, he took along with the rest of the cast to the prèmiere organized, in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where she caused a true feeling, in part because of its ‘look’ enjoyadísimo, in part, to their companions, their daughter Ivy Blue (7), and finally, by the sum combined.

And mother and daughter made their appearance on the red carpet wear models and hairstyles set, what you made on the stars absolute party. Beyoncé opted for a model from Alexander McQueen, type of tuxedo decorated with crystals and with transparency from the waist down. Blue Ivy, for his part, he and his producer, the above type of jacket and foil. In addition, the two made gala in the same style capillary, with lichens as absolute protagonistsalthough the daughter of the singer worn, collected, and two comical monkeys high in the head.

Getty’);return false;” class=”item “multimedia”> Getty



And although the two were directed all the attention on the red carpet, next to them was Jay-Z, who did not want to miss the opportunity, in the company of his wife and daughter in such an important occasion. Even Beyoncé has release in your account of Instagram a few pictures of the date-not only in the area of the photocall, but also to the projection of the film, along with the rest of the computer from the movie

‘The lion king’, the poster of our country on July 19. The band is directed by Jon Favreau, and aside from Beyoncé, with a cast of luxury consisting of, among other things, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key, John Kani, and Eric Andrethe task is to put a voice to the various creatures in the African Savannah, you know so well, ever since we were children.