Beyoncé thanks to the enthusiasm of its fans for their new line of sports apparel

21 Jan 2020

The singer Beyoncé was not slow, give thanks to their fans more than enthusiastic stoically endure with the weather, at least in the United States, were characterized the three days that have passed, would the sale of his new collection of sportswear Ivy Park, a line designed in cooperation with Adidas.

For hours, those who are eager, some of these garments had to wait, raging with all the patience in the world until the opening of the doors, and seemingly outside of the wind, the rain and snow these days in North America, has led, understandably, to be a success in terms of audience and sales, the interpreter did not want to miss.

“I would like to thank all the wait, these beautiful people have done, long queues in the rain or snow And, of course, to those who had to wait-in-shop, as well as all the friends and relatives, have the the time to record videos to document their experience. I am grateful and proud. You are all very beautiful in their clothing Ivy Park. Oh, I want you to madness!”, she wrote the life in her profile of Instagram.

One of the admirers of the highlights of Beyoncé, and, of course, and the client model Hailey Baldwin, the wife of Justin Bieber, the handle to the social networks, is excited about the new range of products for the pop star show off your brand-new acquisitions, and the adoration that she feels show, the ‘Queen Bey’. “Queen”, she has the crown in Instagram next to the smiley one.