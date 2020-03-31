Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not yet put an end to the divorce; here’s why

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke in the year 2016, but until today they are not officially divorced. The cause of the delay in the completion of the divorce, it was revealed by US Weekly magazine.
The reason for the delay of the Miraval mansion in France, was bought jointly by the couple. The property is 1200 acres with a winery, in particular.
“Angelina wants the property to purchase because the idea is it was a Miraval,” said a source close to the couple. The property was the scene of the wedding of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, to be held in August 2014. The pair purchased the Miraval in 2008 and will be paid about $ 67 million dollars. The winery is not only an ornament, it can be used to make the wine brand, Chateau Miraval. Why Angelina Jolie his father has forgiven? We have the answer
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 4 children: Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.
