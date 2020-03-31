Catherine Zeta-Jones released a video, dancing… what Shakira mimics?

Catherine Zeta-Jones los is the quarantine with her family and a puppy with lots of energy. All come together to hang in the living room… what are the imitations play? The wife of Michael Douglas has posted a video that comes out, move the hip with speed and precision, but ensures that no one guessed was, who I was remedando. It was without a doubt the Queen of these movements: ¡Shakira! Disappointed with the sad result, decided to publish their interpretation in terms of networks, perhaps, that his fans give him the reason, maybe you go a little their self-esteem. Our verdict is clear: to imitate, although it is difficult-the Queen of the hips,… Catherine I have not done anything wrong!



