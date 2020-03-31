Champions League final streaker Kinsey Wolanski suffers fall

TI have model who ran onto the pitch during the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool suffered a powerful fall to the ground during a workout.

Kinsey Wolanski, who gained global attention for her pitch invasion on 1 July at the Wanda Metropolitan, was unconventionally using a fitness ball when she bounced off the apparatus and onto the floor, producing a loud thud from the impact.

She was well enough, however, to post the video on Instagram after, saying: “When it’s bigger than you expected….. but you’re not a quitter”.