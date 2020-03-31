Champions League: Kinsey Wolanski celebrates Champions League final pitch invasion in Ibiza

Jumping from a roof and riding to seabreacher watercraft

Champions League final pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski is enjoying her time in Ibiza a week after the game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Videos posted on social media show the model jumping from a roof and into a pool with a bottle of sparkling wine and riding a seabreacher watercraft that resembles a shark.

Wolanski was arrested after running onto the pitch during the final and was subsequently fined 15,000 eurps for violating the rules.