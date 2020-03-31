Chernobylite will be available on Steam in mid-October

Chernobylite has been made to pray, but finally has a release date, even if it is in the form of early access. The game will be available on Steam starting October 16. According to the developers, The Farm 51, the title combines the exploration with the survival and the horror. The storytelling is not linear. As for the fighting, they promise to be challenging.

During the game we have to explore the Chernobyl exclusion zone. This area has been scanned and recreated in 3D with all luxury of details. Along the adventure we expect all kinds of creatures, some supernatural. But not only is there to be careful with the creatures, there are also know how to administer very well the supplies. Otherwise we will not go with life.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG3ciex4qjo(/embed)

Minimum requirements

Windows 7 64-bit with Service Pack 1

Processor Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD equivalent

8 GB of RAM

Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

45 GB of free space

Recommended requirements