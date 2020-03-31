Clueless, Amy Heckerling, what did the critics at its premiere?

Amy Heckerling is a director who is known more by the name of his films that for one of his own, which is a tragedy if you have in mind that this woman is behind several classics of comedy like Look Who’s Talking – 58%, its sequel Look Who’s Talking Alsoand , most recently, Vamps – 53%, among some more. His magnum opus, however, is the one that will probably be forever in the hall of fame as one of the best fables adolescents: no Idea – 81%.

Loosely based on the novel Emma, written in 1815 by Jane Austen , this adaptation transports us quite the Beverly Hills of the nineties, where we are introduced to Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a high school student who, at the side of her best friend Dionne (Stacey Dash), enjoys a life fairly well-to-do; they both pass the time shopping, dealing with kids, making casamenteras to their teachers or giving it a change of style to the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy). The world of Cher change of orbit when her stepbrother Josh (Paul Rudd) goes to live with her and her father (Dan Hedaya), a successful but uptight lawyer.

One of the strongest points of any Idea is not taken too seriously as to become a teen melodrama more, on the contrary accomplished that his panache is so inherent of itself, that is as if you have the sense of humor of their own. The direction, the script and the character fit together like gears perfect up until it is perceived as if one of those three would have been different, this film would not have managed to become the instant classic that it is today, nor think of any other films that has inspired, thinking of Girls-Heavy – 83% or Jawbreaker.

Alicia Silverstone makes a great role playing Cher, a girl who managed to be more than “another boba with a dad millionaire”, remains even today referenced as an icon of youth and a modern inspiration of the fashion of yesterday, but a protagonist is nothing without the world in which he inhabits, and this motley group of characters that accompany it are just what a girl like she needs to: From her best friend referred to as “is my best friend because they both know what it is that the people we envy”, until Tai, the ugly duckling that Cher takes under her wing as a personal project and decides to embellish very much their way. Paul Rudd with your charm perennial on screen gives life to the son of the ex-wife of the father of Cher, who is working with him in his notable firm of lawyers. It is the chemistry between the characters of Silverstone and Rudd which give a very special quality to No Ideaat times almost a romantic comedy, but without dropping all your weight on it exclusively.

It is for their longevity in the genre, and its constant references in the popular culture, then remember what you had to say, criticism Or Idea – 81% during its premiere:

John Leland of Newseek:

The film’s most compelling about teenagers this summer.

Richard Corliss of Time:

It’s like a restaurant that you go for the food but you go back for the atmosphere. Or by the waitress.

TV Guide Magazine he said:

Impossible not to like: it has as much heart as its bubbly protagonist.

James Kendrick of Q Network Film Desk:

Offers much of the best humor, entertainment, and social vision that the genre of the teen comedy has to offer.

John J. Puccio of Movie Metropolis:

’No Idea’ is a sweet movie, comic, satirical and wise and it is not true that you have no idea.

Roger Ebert to The Chicago Sun-Times:

A movie is intelligent and fun, where the characters understand the joke.

Gene Siskel of the Chicago Tribune:

I’m very surprised how much I enjoyed ‘no Idea’.

Jonathan Rosenbaum of the Chicago Reader:

Despite the fact that at times deviates in its narrative, it is primarily light and pleasantly entertaining.

Jennie Kermode for Eye For Film:

The inconsistency of the film often works in your favor, and the fact that they now seem quite dated does not matter in the least. It may not be perfect, but it has a lot of heart.

Tim Braytonde Antagony & Ecstasy: