Coachella Festival premiere documentary for 20 years (+video)

The Music and Arts Festival of Coachella Valley, postponed from April until next October, by the pandemic the coronavirus, will revive the magic of his 20 years with a documentary, which will premiere on the 10th of April on a platform of videos.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert shows a progress with the actions most representative in two decades, during which he has gathered annually, the best of the music in Indio, California.

The trailer begins with Billie Eilish saying: “All the world knows what is Coachella”, and you are still fragments of performances of Travis Scott, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Radiohead and Beyoncé, as well as the hologram of the rapper Tupac Shakur.

The edition 21 Coachellawas scheduled for April; however, as you may not be carried out by the health emergency by the Covid-19, submit your documentary for people to enjoy at home with free streaming, the next 10 of April, a day which had begun this year’s festival.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pflR5xxx0bQ(/embed)

The poster announced for this 2020 includes the presentations of the Banda MS and Ed Maverick, that represent Mexico, as well as the stellar performances by Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Calvin Harris and Lana del Rey, among others.

AR