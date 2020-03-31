Coronavirus: Rihanna donates US$ 5 million and equipment to combat the pandemic in New York city



In the middle of the crisis, caused by the coronavirus, the singer made a huge donation to the city of New York.

In the midst of the crisis

pandemic



of

coronavirus Covid-19



, Rihanna decided to make a generous contribution for the state of New York,

the regions most affected by the disease



. Through his Foundation, the Barbados-born artist US$ 5 million to organizations from different parts of the world and the equipment in the state of new york, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States is donated now. The Governor

Andrew Cuomo



use the social networks to thank her, publicly, the gesture of the artist.

As she focused on the place, half of the cases of

coronavirus



anywhere in the United States and 5% of the cases, around the world, The Big Apple is an emergency supply is unprecedented. For this reason, celebrities and companies can do their work, as N95 masks, safety glasses, gloves, wipes, health and camisol INES long by numerous contributions for the purchase of equipment and instruments for the first need for the health professionals.

“I would like to Rihanna and the Foundation of the Rihanna for donations of personal protective equipment for the state of New York”



tweeted Cuomo in the final hours. “We appreciate your help and many, many others, have a step forward,” wrote the Governor.

In addition to this donation, and pop donated US$ 5 million over your

Foundation, ” Clara Lionel



to help various organizations, the health systems of the Usa, the Caribbean and Africa.

“New York is raging a war against this virus, and we need all the help we can get.



The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals, and many others, you have all day to offer support, an important role in our mission to improve our ability to increase the hospitals, the support of the workers in the first line, and offer people the help they need,” wrote Cuomo in a thread of Twitter.

“In the name of the family in New York, I am deeply grateful for your generosity. We will overcome this difficult time together with the friendliness, the strength and the toughness, for which New York is known,” added the Governor.