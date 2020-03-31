Coronavirus: Rihanna donates US$ 5 million and equipment to combat the pandemic in New York city

In the midst of the crisis
pandemic
of
coronavirus Covid-19
, Rihanna decided to make a generous contribution for the state of New York,
the regions most affected by the disease
. Through his Foundation, the Barbados-born artist US$ 5 million to organizations from different parts of the world and the equipment in the state of new york, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States is donated now. The Governor
Andrew Cuomo
use the social networks to thank her, publicly, the gesture of the artist.
As she focused on the place, half of the cases of
coronavirus
anywhere in the United States and 5% of the cases, around the world, The Big Apple is an emergency supply is unprecedented. For this reason, celebrities and companies can do their work, as N95 masks, safety glasses, gloves, wipes, health and camisol INES long by numerous contributions for the purchase of equipment and instruments for the first need for the health professionals.
“I would like to Rihanna and the Foundation of the Rihanna for donations of personal protective equipment for the state of New York”
tweeted Cuomo in the final hours. “We appreciate your help and many, many others, have a step forward,” wrote the Governor.
In addition to this donation, and pop donated US$ 5 million over your
Foundation, ” Clara Lionel
to help various organizations, the health systems of the Usa, the Caribbean and Africa.
Thank you to:-The Office of
@NewYorkStateAG
for protective masks and gloves-The Independent Commission on Colleges and Universities in new york (
@CICU
) for fan and EPP JUDY for N-95 masks-
@Huawei
for N-95 masks, isolation gowns, medical goggles and gloves4/5&- Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo)
“New York is raging a war against this virus, and we need all the help we can get.
The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals, and many others, you have all day to offer support, an important role in our mission to improve our ability to increase the hospitals, the support of the workers in the first line, and offer people the help they need,” wrote Cuomo in a thread of Twitter.
“In the name of the family in New York, I am deeply grateful for your generosity. We will overcome this difficult time together with the friendliness, the strength and the toughness, for which New York is known,” added the Governor.
