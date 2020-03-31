Cosplay and fantasy

One of the events that drew more attention in the geek world in recent times was the discomfort of Jessica Nigri for the chilean people, this after you gritaran “too Many Clothes” and you’ll notice that people don’t pay much attention to the men in the cosplay contest, in favour of women, especially those who had costumes revealing. The cosplayer mentioned that he was ill that it was thought that the cosplay is reduced “breasts and butts”, while she was doing that, it does not mean that it was the ideal of all the people involved in this practice.

The above generated a series of comments in favor and against, on the one hand are those who give the reason to Nigri; the general argument is that, not by wearing certain types of clothing means that one should act in a way improper for the people, despite everything, deserve some degree of respect; on the other hand, there were those who said that it had harvested it, because it was aside a certain part of cosplay, in favor of a show of herself, as if it lost the essence of the activity, preferring to show a part sexualized; thus, she could not expect anything else of the attendees, if from its inception placed an emphasis on showing a lot of “skin”. The problem, however, is not reduced only to these two points of view; as it goes more by the side of the fantastic image that one creates around a person or situation.





According to Slavoj Zizek, philosopher, slovenia, the human being deals with reality through fantasies, which harasses you on a permanent basis; each person sets their world around these, creating a jumble of reality and fantasy that structure your entire existence, leaving the truth of things in a redoubt minimum that is not used permanently. Now, it should be noted that the act of dressing up means that you are representing a to be inherently fictional, this is a fantasy brought to the square; not only presents an imagine of a person, but we are seeing the image of something that has no physical reality at the level of immediacy; that is, our ideal comes to life in the form of one or a cosplayer.

So, to see a person (of the gender that is) dressed as our favorite character, and still more, of a character that is sexually attractive; quickly establishes an ideal world between the two, but made by the assistant to the convention or event in turn. Thus, the or involved in the fantasy necessarily have to indulge ourselves in everything; you must not go out with a different outfit or in “normal clothing”, he has to be with the cosplay that I like, one that is more revealing and that pleased my desires; not to be so, I am in my right to claim and shout all that I come in wins; even though you are ignoring the whole fabric of what is real: that he or she are not there to please me in specific, he or she are playing a role, are not like that all the time; it is only a mask.

Does Nigri had the fault of all for the foundation of his career in the exhibition? Objectively not, after all you are not performing an activity morally questionable, just took a style for their outfits, which has led her to have a form of sustenance; he managed to combine something that rarely can be: work on something you actually like. Yes, we cannot deny the sexualization evident that recurs in several of his cosplays, to draw the attention of a certain audience, which he has given you to eat from some time ago; as mentioned it is your job, the character moral of this is just the one that every one you want to add. You may like it or not your style, but that is a mere trial partially subjective.

At the end of the day it is how we perceive a person through our own construction of reality; which does not necessarily reflect what is the plane of what is real in itself.

We are grateful to RinaMX, Karen Gallegos, Thuderfairy and Carlos “Joey” Moises their points of view to the creation of this article.