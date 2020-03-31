Cosplayer Jessica Nigri criticized behavior of fans chilenos

The popular cosplayer american Jessica Nigri went into a tailspin against some of his followers chileans that this Saturday they were in the Festigamebecause through Facebook criticized his sexist behavior.

Nigri, who is reconocida as the cosplayer more sexy and a pioneer in the use of costumes of this typesaid in the social network of the cosplay -the activity of dressing up and playing characters from movies, books, comic books or video games-, this is not only a “boobs and butts”.

And is that in the midst of his presentation he received from the public insistent cries that they made reference to wearing “too many clothes”. In addition, he became enraged because she noticed that the attendees booed a group of cosplayers and another built by men, but disguised as women, went unnoticed by the mass.

“I do not represent the cosplay as a whole, only represent a part of it. The cosplay is fun, creative, inspired and amazing. I emphasize how much fun it feels like to be yourself and be nice. The way that I disguise it for fun and because I honestly don’t know if I could cope with the 1/4 of the incredible things that people do,” he said.

Nigri continued: “I felt anger at the public for their lack of enthusiasm for the costumes of the boys. Were phenomenal in its creation and did a tremendous job transforming women into male versions”

“I want to emphasize that cosplay is not all about tits and asses. It is about fun, creativity and magic with your friends. It is about striving for weeks on something that will change one day (…) These guys did an excellent job and I just wanted to say how much I appreciate their costumes,” he concluded.