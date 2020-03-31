Crash Oswaldo Sanchez for comment sexist in transmission

The former archer of the MexicanOswaldo Sanchez, was participating as a commentator for TDN during the party Champion of Champions between the Tigers of the UANL, and the Eagles Club America, in which he had a disgraceful participation to make a comment, pointed out as sexist, by some users in social networks.

It all happened when in the development of the party, a fan entered the field of play to run into the arms of the French footballer Andre-Pierre Gignac, who took with good humor the invasion of the woman, which was removed from the field immediately by security elements.

Also read: Kinsey Wolanski, sexy, spontaneous, want to invade the Final of the Copa America

During that scene, at the right Oswaldo you happened to shoot a “funny” comment during the transmission of TDN, saying: “popped a spontaneous, but send us a as the of Europe, isn’t it?”.

Oswaldo was referring to the spontaneous interrupted the Final of the Champions League, Kinsey Wolanski, who entered the field of play of the Wanda Metropolitan of Madrid, wearing a tiny bathing suit, to which, was referred the now commentator Oswaldo Sanchez.

The comment did not go unnoticed, as a user of Twitter was commissioned to showcase Oswaldo in social networks, where he was harshly criticized for his unfortunate intervention during the scene of the spontaneous.