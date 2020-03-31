Cream, The Rolling Stones and Jennifer Lawrence in the soundtrack of Joy

After Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, the director David O. Russell has earned his place as one of the best curators of music to the songs of his films.

That is why, after the big success of the soundtrack of The Games Of Fate (published as a double album, even), we had the expectation to see what songs I was going to include in the Joy: The Name of Success, his most recent film along with Jennifer Lawrence.

The Playlist obtained the full list of the topics which will be included in this soundtrack, and there you can find Cream, The Rolling Stones, Ella Fitzgerald and up to Brittany Howardvocalist Alabama Shakes.

In addition, another point that calls the attention of this build is that it includes songs performed by the own Jennifer Lawrence and her coestrella Édgar Ramírez.

We leave the list of songs from the soundtrack of Joy, along with players to be able to listen to some songs:

1) “I Feel Free” – Cream

2) “Joy Romantic Theme” (score)

3) “Waters of March” – Edgar Ramirez

4) “The Sidewinder” – Lee Morgan

5) “I Want to Be Happy” – Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb and His Orchestra

6) “In the Bleak Mid-Winter” – Thomas Bullard, Choir of King’s College, Benjamin Bayl, and Stephen Cleobury

7) “Notre Pere, Op. 14” – Salzburg Bach Choir/Alois Glasser

8) “Mama Told Me Not to come” – Edgar Ramirez, Ray de la Paz & The Pedrito Martinez Band

9) “Something Stupid” – Jennifer Lawrence & Edgar Ramirez

10) “To Love Somebody” – Bee Gees

11) “I Am in Love” (score)

12) “Mop Drawing” (score)

13) “Racing in the Street” (score)

14) “Sleigh Ride” – The Ronettes

15) “Stray Cat Blues” – The Rolling Stones

16) “Texas” (score)

17) “Markham” (score)

18) “A House With Love In It” – Nat King Cole

19) “Joy Theme” (score)

20) “I Feel Free” – Brittany Howard

21) “I Feel Free” (Bonus Track) – Brittany Howard

Okay, we have to accept that the soundtracks of David O. Russell they are closer to the section “Music you could give to your dad on Christmas” that’s rock classic cool of Scorsese or the oddities of Tarantinobut it seems a disc enjoyable.

Joy: the Name of The Successful, opens next January 07.