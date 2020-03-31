Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam ‘burst’ networks with unprecedented photography | GALLERY

Mexico city.- The morning of this Tuesday February 4,, the beloved reggaetonero Daddy Yankee, shared a picture to hand of one of his best friends and colleagues Nicky Jam, with which ‘wowed’ the networks.

It was through his official account of Instagramthat the interpreter of Gasoline published the instant accompanied by a message that made reference to your most recent success Move it, in which he duet with her friend.

We are the candela”, wrote the reggaetonero”

In just one hour, the publication already has more than 293 thousand Likes and multiple comments that acknowledge their work and the respect they have for his entire artistic career.

My respects, I love you”

Are the best”

The leaders”