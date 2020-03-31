Daughter of Jorge Salinas looks her curvaceous figure in a cute sports clothing | FORUM

Florida, USA.- Each time you have a chance, Gabriela Catañothe daughter of Jorge Salinasboasts its elaborate figure and shows that he got the genes of both the actor and his mother Adriana Cataño.

Now, through its account of Instagram, the model and actress modeled with a tight-fitting sportswear gray, an outfit that helped to highlight their physical attributes.

Head in the clouds, new hair, new energy,” wrote the influencer.

Like any proud mother, Adriana emphasized the beauty of her small, and praised the new cut of hair to which it is subjected.

In July of last year, Adriana Cataño he mentioned that despite the absence of Salinas in the life of your daughternot he holds a grudge and said that she had to meet the love of histrión.