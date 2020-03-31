Los Angeles, USA.- Through your account Instagramthe exestrella for adults Mia Khalifa he shared with his followers several pictures where it shows the wedding dress with the that will get married the next year.

Through their stories, the young 26 years off her white dress, however could not resist and left to see his rear much to the delight of their faithful followers.

Earlier this year, the lebanese are committed with her boyfriend, chef Swedish, Robert Sandberg and dated their wedding for the year 2021.

However, a month ago, Mia reported on Twitter that, ahead of the major event for the summer of 2020, and explained that the decision was last-minute to the timetable to be propped up.