FestiGame 2015 will be a tournament of Cosplay in Chile

Almost a month and a half the start of FestiGame 2015, the games festival most important of Chile, will continue to know what’s new and guests that will be attending the appointment.

Recently it has just confirmed a new competition Cosplay for this version, calling all fanatics of video games who like the art to embody their favorite characters through their costumes, who will be able to participate in different categories and in addition to be surprised during this year in special activities related to this discipline.

Categories Cosplay

For this year, FestiGame 2015 will have 4 categories of Cosplay with prizes can be cash, products or surprises.

Cosplay Pro: individual Category that includes costumes and presentations of high complexity. This year, the 1st place will be rewarded with a check for $600.000 chilean pesos.

Cosplay Pro Team: group Category (maximum of 5 people per team) that includes costumes and presentations of medium complexity to high. The champion team will receive a check for a $400,000 chilean pesos.

Cosplay Journal: individual Category where all the attendees will be able to enroll in skills daily and compete for a mystery prize, where the audience will be the jury.

Cosplay Kids: individual Category for children under 12 years of age where the little ones will also be able to show off their suits (no matter their complexity) and participate for the prizes, surprises daily.

For the categories “Pro”, those interested should apply on the form available in www.festigame.com and review the bases of competition to participate in the Stage Classification and will be detailed in your date and location in the next few days.