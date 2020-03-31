Geisy Arruda, a video recording, before you go to sleep, and it draws attention to the social networks

Geisy Arruda, has decided to take his Twitter followers a video, to sleep the differentiated prior to, on the evening of last Monday (30.).

On the plate, the celebrity, appeared quite at ease, and shows a very good way for the camera. “The only thing that sucks in the quarantine… is the life for the show are free,” joked on the label. At:

The only thing that sucks in this querentena, etc., the life of the ads are free of charge. 🙅 🏻 ♀ love it. pic.twitter.com/302KREcvfm — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) 31. March 2020

“Nice,” he said, a follower of the answers. “You know, to be nice,” said the other.

MOST OF THE GEISY ARRUDA”: Geisy Arruda ‘be’, with quarantine and jokes”, you have the advantage” Geisy Arruda poses as a quarantine, and asks, “How are you?”

Check out what is happening in the world of the famous

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SjLCFZ5bJ4(/embed)