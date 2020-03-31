Geisy Arruda video, in which he talks about the fetish for dwarves censored by YouTube

Geisy Arruda, gave you the talk among your followers, once you say that you have a fetish for dwarves. The statement was made, on his YouTube channel. In the video, she says, if you feel that the “Snow White”, and you think: “imagine, how many positions can you do”. After the publication of the platform, she revealed, via Twitter, to send that he had been deleted from the Website.

In a tweet, it shows up in the e-mail you received, stating that the video was “not suitable”, and answers: “the Only thing that is suitable for YpuTube, is Chicken Invaders,” he wrote.