A user is clumsy has hacked the account of Instagram of Kinsey Walaskithe woman who became known worldwide after having entered the court during the end of the Champions League the last day Saturday, dressed completely in a bathing suit.

This woman, after the making of this eye-catching intervention during the development of the match between the Liverpool and Tottenhamreceived a number of followers through the social network simply awesome.

Now, however, it has been known the information that a user with bad intentions has deleted his personal account of the final shape into Instagram by causing that in 24 hours the story of this woman change radically.

Instagram deleted

The buzz at the global level that caused Kinsey was more than anything because she entered during the minute 18 party dressed only with a bathing suit, calling the attention of all in the stadium in addition to viewers worldwide who witnessed during that moment of the encounter.

What is so impressive about all this is that the woman went from having 300 thousand followers to a total of 2.5 million new friends on Instagram. The main intent of Walaski when you enter the stadium, was to gain fame easily and quickly, and apparently managed to perfection.

I did it again folks 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cVTdz4zUQh — Kinsey wolanski (@KinseyWolanski) June 3, 2019

It was the woman herself who denounced the fact to through your “new” Twitter account pointing out that someone with bad intentions had been hacked and deleted your account of Instagram, arguing that she thought I only wanted to have access to your personal information and who ever thought that simply removed from the social network.

There are various versions of the case, such as one that argues that it was the own social network who deleted the account due to the unusual amount of followers who registered and the other is that an unknown user hack your Instagram to only cause discomfort.

Finally, Kinsey will not be able to re-open your old account Instagram, so you must create a new, suffering the risk that was again hacked. It is for this reason that woman is expected to continue to grow his fame through any other platform with better security.