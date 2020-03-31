He is Robert Sandberg, the chef who stole his heart to Mia Khalifa

In the month of march, the former actress adult film Mia Khalifa and the chef Robert Sandberg announced his engagement with a beautiful photograph that went around the world.

In social media, the lebanese assumed each that you can to your beautiful chef, who agrees with romantic dinners, outings and spontaneous dating and very tender.

Robert has stayed away from the topic in the media, however, is a well-known cook that in 2016 he won the title of “Worldchefs Hans Bueschkens Young Chef”. In addition he has worked in the best restaurants in the world.

The couple met in a way very curious, so he sent a direct message to Khalifa through Instagram and there was as they began to talk. So he told her in one of his Youtube videos that went up the side of your partner.

Although it might seem that the last of the former actress would be a problem, what is certain is that Robert has shown that he loves her and is not interested in what was the profession that was his fiancée.

A major obstacle that they faced was the distance, as he travels to different countries of the world to cook, but that was not problem for love. Mia describes him as a peaceful individual, loyal and intelligent.