Here there are the heart! Selena Gomez in love with Justin Bieber Look at the tests!

Definitely one of the relations more complicated and controversial was that of Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and although this love has died some time ago, as it seems that Selena still feeling butterflies from Justin.

31. March 2020 · 01:35 hs

It is one of the relationships and toxic nonsense, love teenage Justin and Selenawhere exactly the same Selena he confessed that until there was violence in his long but complicated relationship with the shell “Baby”.

For his part, Justin not denied, and explained that he has a lot of errors, and repeatedly unfaithful to his partner.

However, fans and followers are Selena nothing escapes him, and this time, what they were, if Selena Gomez gave Like one of the publications of the blond. But, Selena hours he took his “small heart” of the publication on Instagram.

And to top it off, the girl joined a fanpage and gave like a photo of her next to Justin Everyone realized this small detail!

The strange thing is that Justin he made a live in where he very clearly: “I Am free from my past. My past does not define me. I am obsessed with my wife, who I love, and I just want to be perfect for you.”

¡Selena this time is happens!