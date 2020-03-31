Hiba Abouk defies the cold with a naked integral

Hiba Abouk has crushed the social networks with their nudity for the December issue of GQ Spain: the actress herself near madrid, source tunisian-lebanese, has published one of the resting in your account Instagram by way of advancement, and the image is already viral.

‘Ex’ of Jordi Alba

31-year-old known for her role in the television series ‘The Prince’ and for his love affair with Jordi Alba long before it began to come out with the model seville Romarey Venturapregnant with their first child, Hiba captive to their ‘followers’ with the image above:

“In this month of December, challenge to the cold of the hand to GQ Spain. Happy Saturday afternoon to all!”, pray the message of ‘post’”, referring to the photographer, and author of the report, Felix Valiente. This for its part, has shared other pictures of Hiba Aboukthat also is devastating:

The protagonist of ‘With his ass in the air’ I had already started this picture a few days ago, but as ‘teaser’, that is to say, appropriately cropped:

Here you can see other images ‘spicy’ of Would, between them a bare with the the past 30-October autofelicitaba for his birthday: