How do you spend the quarantine-Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod?

The quarantine by the crisis of the coronavirus change all of our routines has already triggered. And although, in the meantime, a lot of people out there who claim that because they are bored, and don’t even feel the effects of the lack of freedom, which is the case of Jennifer Lopez or Alex Rodriguez. The couple famous mistress of the moment, let’s see, the past are in the quarantine, the beautiful.

The exdeportista she hung in his Instagram a video in which the singer, the beautiful design looks, while a little baseball with your friend, who shows her talents to the pros.

Clip you called so much attention among the fans of the couple, that in just a few hours, exceeded a million views.

“It is the day of the opening. There’s Sunday night baseball. There are no crowds, exhausted. There is no interpretation of the seventh entry in the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”.Not a problem! Since we can not get out, and ball game, in this moment, because what we have here,” said the former star of the Yankees in his Instagram.

“Yesterday was our game of the week. We, we, we play, we catch balls out of the earth and the fly pop. We laughed. We are going to practice. It is a reminder of how much fun you have with the people you love… with a baseball bat, a glove and some balls”.

Rodriguez used his publication to confess that you have done in these days, refelxionar about a lot of things, and not appreciate the everyday life.

“This leisure has reminded me of how important it is to reduce the speed and time to spend with family. In my case, this means games, table games, to cook be ashamed of in TikTok, to and to dress up. Yesterday also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection was. We all need to beware of us, mentally and physically, and also his respect for the health and well-being of the other. In a time in which people must be kept separate, we can find other ways that we agree,” said the exbeisbolista.

The fiancée of the Diva from The Bronx, he also called on his supporters to be creative and to find ways to amuse themselves, in captivity, with the people you love.

“The only forms of exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. You can find ways to stay in contact with the people with whom you do not in person at this moment. Stay connected and, more importantly, stay safe!”, castle Rodriguez.

A few days ago, the lovebirds also stir in networks, to sharing a fun session, tik tok, where you showed the details of your privacy.

With closed eyes, and in the yard of his house, the singers and the expelotero, they replied, to see the twenty questions, where they stopped, that though in some things agree, in many others each have a completely different opinion of others.

During the so-called “Couples Challenge”, the Diva from The Bronx and former star of the Yankees, what moved your relationship, and showed details of who of the two is more money, who’s to say the first time I love you, and who is stubborn.

“Who started the first kiss?, Who apologizes first after a fight?,Who is the funniest of the two?, Who is more romantic?, Who has more patience?, Who cooks better?, Who says I love You first?, Who lasts longer in the military service of tomorrow?”, were some of the questions that have both.