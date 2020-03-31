I Lana Del Rey is not separated even a second of her new boyfriend!

Oh Lana Del Rey, do not let your new lead actor for nothing! Then introduce the world to his boyfriend police, Sean Larkin, the singer of ‘Summertime sadness’ takes advantage of every opportunity that you have to spend time with him.

Through their social networks, the popular performer posted a picture where he looks very candy with Sean, while the two pose for a selfie in a place difficult to decipher. The snapshot was posted on the account of Instagram of the singer and has already accumulated over 1 million likes, without meeting or even a day on-line.

Despite the fact that Lana didn’t write any dedication, or phrase of any kind for Larkin, it can be reflected in their faces how happy they are to be taken of the one to the other. She wears a headband-brown color and a redcoat very warm, while your partner only takes one pole of a greenish shade and a coat that makes game.

The comments of hundreds of thousands of fans, as expected, was not long in arriving by congratulating The King for this new love that came into your life to stay. “That couple is so beautiful”, “you Are handsome both”, “Cute” and “I’m very happy for you, Lana, and I hope that he will give you the happiness you deserve by being, literally, the most amazing of the entire industry”, were some of the messages of his followers towards the young couple.

